Energy Shares Rise After Reports Of Refinery Outage - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose after reports of a refinery outage spurred a move in oil futures to near the psychologically significant $50-a-barrel level. After a weak opening, oil prices rose by more than 3% to over $48 a barrel in the wake of a Reuters report that the hydrocracking unit at Exxon Mobil's Baytown, Texas, refinery shut down, citing sources familiar with the plant's operations. The 560,500 barrel-a-day plant is the second-largest refinery in the U.S. at last tally.
August 18, 2017 16:55 ET (20:55 GMT)