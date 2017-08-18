BASF Buys Dutch 3D Printing Business

BASF SE (BAS.XE) on Friday said that it has acquired 100% of Netherlands-based filament producer Innofil3D BV, part of BASF's push into the area of 3D printing.

The German chemical company didn't disclose the purchase price. Innofil3D specializes in customized filaments used in some 3D printing.

In July, BASF announced plans to establish a new company to focus on 3D printing. The subsidiary, BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, will focus on materials, system solutions, components and services in the field of 3D printing.

"With this acquisition, BASF is moving one step further along the value chain and can now provide not only plastic granulate for 3D printing but also the next processing level: the filaments," said Volker Hammes, managing director at BASF New Business.

August 18, 2017 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)