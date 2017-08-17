What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 17, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

New concerns over sagging inflation are driving a split at the Fed about the timing of the next increase in interest rates, July meeting minutes show.

Apple, in a sign of how serious it is about making a splash in Hollywood, has set a roughly $1 billion budget to procure and produce original content over the next year.

An Uber investor accused Benchmark of coordinating with Lowercase to force former CEO Kalanick and Huffington off the board.

A former BofA employee and several others face insider-trading charges over tips about potential deals.

Elliott has bought a slice of debt that would ensure the hedge fund's ability to block Buffett's deal for Oncor.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Akzo and Elliott reached a truce after a feud over the investor's push to force the Dutch firm into sale talks.

DRW is acquiring rival RGM, the latest deal to show how low stock volatility is roiling the world of high-frequency trading firms.

Facebook dismantled an employee discussion board last year that sometimes drew racist or sexist comments.

Target's sales rose and the retailer raised its profit forecast, citing cost cuts and improved digital operations.

U.S. stocks gained, aided by retailers. The Dow rose 25.88 points to 22024.87.

Car makers received a temporary shield blocking them from many suits over defective Takata air bags.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)