Tech Stocks Down on Risk Aversion - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies fell as risk aversion weighed on one of the most speculative sectors. Ratings firm Nielsen Holdings said it began measuring the financial value of sponsoring videogame competitions and teams, the latest sign of the rising interest in so-called esports. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook echoed other U.S. business leaders' criticisms of President Donald Trump's response to Saturday's deadly white-supremacist protests and said the technology giant would donate money to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League.
August 17, 2017 16:43 ET (20:43 GMT)