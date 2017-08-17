ECB Leery of Ending Stimulus, Worried It Will Buoy Euro

The European Central Bank considered making a slight change to its forward guidance in July and expressed concern about the euro becoming too strong.

13 Killed, More Than 50 Injured in Barcelona Terror Attack

A terrorist plowed a van into pedestrians in the heart of Spain's second-largest city on Thursday, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 50 others, Catalonia's interior minister said.

U.S. Stocks Down Following Disappointing Earnings Results

U.S. stocks fell Thursday, following some disappointing earnings results from retail and technology companies.

U.S. Jobless Claims Dropped to 232,000 Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits dropped last week from already low levels, a sign of health in the U.S. labor market.

U.S. Industrial Output Up Modestly in July

U.S. industrial output picked up modestly in July, according to Federal Reserve figures that were inadvertently released early Thursday.

Canada Factory Sales Post Decline in June

Canadian factory sales fell in June, ending three-straight months of gains, mainly due to lower activity in oil, coal and transportation equipment industries.

Henry Hub Emerges as Global Natural Gas Benchmark

The Henry Hub in Louisiana has for years been a benchmark for U.S. contracts. Now it is helping to set prices from Mozambique to Japan, as a wave of U.S. natural gas being unlocked by shale drillers reaches Europe, South America and Asia.

Growing Shale Output Drags Oil Prices Lower

Oil prices were down on fresh U.S. data showing a further ramp-up in shale production. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 0.3%, to $50.12 a barrel.

OPEC's Sick Man, Venezuela Could Jolt Oil Market

Venezuela's already falling oil production will get worse before it gets better, potentially roiling global energy markets.

Leading Economic Indicators Index Rose in July

The Conference Board's leading economic index rose 0.3% to 128.3 in July, primarily on new orders and sentiment.

