ECB, Worried by Euro, Toyed With Changing Guidance

Continue Reading Below

The European Central Bank considered making a slight change to its forward guidance in July and expressed concern about the euro becoming too strong.

U.S. Stocks Open Lower as Earnings Weigh on Indexes

U.S. stocks opened lower Thursday, as earnings from retailers and technology companies weighed on major U.S. indexes.

U.S. Jobless Claims Dropped to 232,000 Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits dropped last week from already low levels, a sign of health in the U.S. labor market.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Industrial Output Up Modestly in July

U.S. industrial output picked up modestly in July, according to Federal Reserve figures that were inadvertently released early Thursday.

Canada Factory Sales Post Decline in June

Canadian factory sales fell in June, ending three-straight months of gains, mainly due to lower activity in oil, coal and transportation equipment industries.

Henry Hub Emerges as Global Natural Gas Benchmark

The Henry Hub in Louisiana has for years been a benchmark for U.S. contracts. Now it is helping to set prices from Mozambique to Japan, as a wave of U.S. natural gas being unlocked by shale drillers reaches Europe, South America and Asia.

Growing Shale Output Drags Oil Prices Lower

Oil prices were down on fresh U.S. data showing a further ramp-up in shale production. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 0.3%, to $50.12 a barrel.

OPEC's Sick Man, Venezuela Could Jolt Oil Market

Venezuela's already falling oil production will get worse before it gets better, potentially roiling global energy markets.

Leading Economic Indicators Index Rose in July

The Conference Board's leading economic index rose 0.3% to 128.3 in July, primarily on new orders and sentiment.

Philadelphia Fed Index Shows Slower Manufacturing Growth

Manufacturing activity across the mid-Atlantic states further slowed in August but continue to reflect growth, largely on improved new orders and shipments indexes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)