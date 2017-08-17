Asian Shares Slide After Wall Street Weakness

Continue Reading Below

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region were down Friday with Japan's Nikkei hitting a three-month low, weighed by overnight weakness on Wall Street following days of solid gains.

U.S., South Korea to Huddle on Trade Next Week

U. S. and South Korean negotiators will meet next week in Seoul talk about a possible amendment to a five-year-old free-trade agreement.

Post-Brexit Trade Rules as Murky as Ever for U.K.

New British proposals over 'frictionless trade' in goods leaves both exporters and importers in a quandary.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed's Kaplan Urges Patience on Raising Rates

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan reiterated that a rise in inflation would help him offer support for another rate increase by the U.S. central bank this year.

Yellen to Speak on Financial Stability at Jackson Hole Next Week

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will speak at the central bank's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., next week, the Fed announced Thursday.

Chile's Central Bank Keeps Benchmark Rate Unchanged at 2.5%

Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 2.5% for a third consecutive month, citing a favorable outlook for the global economy and a slowdown in inflation.

Terror Hits Barcelona, Killing at Least 13

A van mowed down pedestrians in the heart of Spain's second-largest city, killing at least 13 people in a terror attack claimed by Islamic State. Hours later, police said they killed five alleged terrorists as they responded to a possible attack in Cambrils, a town southwest of Barcelona.

ECB Leery of Ending Stimulus, Worried It Will Buoy Euro

The European Central Bank considered making a slight change to its forward guidance in July and expressed concern about the euro becoming too strong.

Oil Prices Settle Higher

Oil prices settled higher Thursday after being lower earlier in the session on fresh U.S. data showing a further ramp-up in shale production.

U.S. Industrial Output Up Modestly in July

Cooling auto sales have led to a drop in production at U.S. factories, constraining a key driver of economic growth in recent years.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)