Ericsson Sues Smartphone Maker Wiko for Patent Infringement

Ericsson AB (ERIC) has launched legal proceedings against smartphone maker Wiko for patent infringement, it said Thursday.

The supplier of wireless-communications gear said it is suing Wiko in the German regional courts of Dusseldorf and Mannheim, alleging infringement of patents essential for 2G, 3G and 4G cellular technology, as well as implementation patents.

"Wiko has been infringing Ericsson's intellectual property rights for six years without any license or compensation," the company said in a statement.

"Ericsson has tried to establish a fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) license agreement with Wiko since May 2013, but has not succeeded."

Wiko did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ericsson has an intellectual property portfolio that includes more than 42,000 granted patents worldwide.

