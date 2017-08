BHP Billiton PLC (BLT.LN) Thursday said it has approved capital expenditure of $2.46 billion to extend the life of its Spence copper mine in northern Chile by more than 50 years.

Shares at 0808 GMT, up 11 pence, or 0.8%, at 1,379 pence valuing the company at GBP29.11 billion.

August 17, 2017 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)