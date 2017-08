Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) said Thursday that its U.K. unit Asda Stores Ltd. has recorded positive quarterly sales figures for the first time in three years.

Asda recorded 1.8% like-for-like sales growth, excluding petrol, for the second quarter ended June 30, the parent company said, adding that total U.K. net sales at the supermarket chain grew by 3.9%.

August 17, 2017