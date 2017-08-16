Riverstone Holdings' Silver Run Acquisition to Merge With Alta Mesa, Kingfisher Midstream

Riverstone Holdings LLC's Silver Run Acquisition Corp. II is merging with Alta Mesa Holdings LP and Kingfisher Midstream LLC -- a deal that could lead to a midstream IPO, the company said Wednesday.

The combined company, which would have a market capitalization of about $3.8 billion, would be named Alta Mesa Resources Inc. and trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker AMR.

"The combination of Alta Mesa and Kingfisher is a perfect strategic match for our desired integrated platform, said in a statement James T. Hackett, chairman and chief executive officer of Silver Run II who had transformed Anadarko Petroleum Corp. from an oil patch also-ran into one of the world's largest energy explorers before retiring from the firm in 2013.

Under the terms of the deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, Mr. Hackett would become executive chairman of Alta Mesa Resources while Alta Mesa's Harlan H. Chappelle, Michael E. Ellis, and Michael A. McCabe would continue as chief executive officer, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer of the combine company.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Alta Mesa, a pure-play exploration and production company, is one of the largest active operators in the Anadarko Basin Stack play.

Kingfisher Midstream, formed by HPS Investment Partners LLC and ARM Energy Holdings LLC, is a private midstream company with a leading position in the Anadarko Basin Stack play. Alta Mesa serves as its anchor producer.

August 16, 2017 20:13 ET (00:13 GMT)