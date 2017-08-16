Oil Rises Ahead of Expected U.S. Inventory Draw

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices nudged higher, in a small rebound from a three-week low hit during the previous session, helped by expectations of a decline on the week in U.S. stocks.

Elliott Raises its Stake in BHP Billiton

Elliott Management Corp. Wednesday said it has increased its holding in BHP Billiton and signaled it backs the incoming chairman to act on the sweeping changes it has been seeking.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 3 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline supplies are expected to decrease by 1 million barrels

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian Miner Targets Citgo in Venezuela Fight

A Canadian mining company trying to collect on a $1.4 billion judgment against Venezuela is trying to seize shares of U.S.-based refiner Citgo Holdings Inc. in lieu of payment.

Why Blackstone Is Betting $7 Billion on Natural Gas

Private-equity firm Blackstone is making one of its biggest bets on the growth of natural gas production, wagering that even if gas prices remain stuck at depressed levels, it can profit.

Iranian President Threatens to Back Out of Nuclear Deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened to revive his country's nuclear program if the U.S. continues to pile on sanctions, in a direct warning he is prepared to tear up a deal that set the stage for Iran's opening to the West.

Defaults Increase for 'Green' Loans

PACE loans are designed to help homeowners make eco-friendly upgrades to their homes. But the number of people defaulting on their payments is on the rise, according to tax data.

Pemex Chief Took Bribes, Ex-Odebrecht Officials Say

Former officials of Brazilian construction firm say it gave $10 million in bribes to the head of Mexico's state-run oil firm Pemex, partly when he was helping President Enrique Peña Nieto get elected, according to documents and media reports.

Report Links North Korea Rocket Engines to Russia, Ukraine

The rocket engines North Korea has used in recent tests were probably acquired through illicit channels originating in Ukraine or Russia, where the complex rocket engine was designed, a Washington think tank wrote in a report Monday.

Foreign Solar Firms Gain Unexpected Support in Tariff Fight

An unusual alliance of green energy advocates and conservative free-trade organizations is clashing with U.S. solar-panel makers seeking trade tariffs on foreign rivals.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)