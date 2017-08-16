Prosecutors Allege Insider Trading Involving Former Bank of America IT Worker

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against several people in an insider-trading scheme in which a former Bank of America employee is alleged to have tipped several friends about pending corporate mergers.

Cisco Predicts Another Drop In Sales

Shares of Cisco Systems fell more than 1% in after-hours trading after the networking company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings in line with expectations but predicted another drop in revenue in the next quarter.

Apple Readies $1 Billion War Chest for Hollywood Programming

Apple Inc. has set a budget of roughly $1 billion to procure and produce original content over the next year, as the iPhone maker shows how serious it is about making a splash in Hollywood.

Judge Temporarily Shields Car Makers From Some Air-Bag Lawsuits

A bankruptcy judge issued a temporary stay shielding Honda, Toyota, Subaru and other automobile manufacturers from many lawsuits over defective air bags made by Takata.

Target's Lower Prices Pay Off as Sales Rise

Customers spent more at Target in its most recent quarter, as the retailer embarked on a plan to refresh its interiors and cut prices. The retailer also raised its profit outlook for the fiscal year.

MoviePass Says Success Will Bring Cooperation

Digital ticketing company MoviePass said it plans to quickly amass subscribers and use the resulting market power to convince the film industry to work with it.

UnitedHealth Names David Wichmann as New CEO

UnitedHealth Group said its current president, David Wichmann, will next month succeed Stephen Hemsley as chief executive, a widely expected transition at the top of the nation's largest health insurer.

White House: Health-Insurer Payments Will Be Made in August

The Trump administration said the federal government would make a set of payments to insurers for August, despite threats from the president that the funding would be halted.

Uber Shareholders Fight for Control Amid Leadership Vacuum

The acrimony among Uber's investors spilled further into view with a new letter from one shareholder alleging underhand tactics by Benchmark Capital.

Tech Firms Ban White Supremacists, Shifting From Hands-Off Policy

Recent moves by tech companies including Alphabet Inc.'s Google, GoDaddy, Uber and GoFundMe to crack down on white supremacists thrust them into unusual territory for corporations that often take a more hands-off approach to who uses their services and how.

