Fiat Chrysler Joins BMW-Led Self-Driving Car Tech Alliance

Fiat Chrysler said it's joining a BMW-led consortium to develop self-driving car technology, a move that comes more than a year after the group was formed with an aim of producing fully automated vehicles by 2021.

Akzo Nobel Strikes Agreement With Elliott After Dispute

Akzo Nobel reached a truce with Elliott Management giving the activist investor board representation following a monthslong standoff over Elliott's push to force the Dutch chemicals company into talks over a $28 billion takeover bid.

Wells Fargo's New Chairman Knows Crises

This won't be the first banking crisis Elizabeth Duke, who was named incoming independent chairman of Wells Fargo, has faced.

Verizon to Compete With AT&T for Public-Safety Customers

Verizon Communications Inc. said it is building dedicated lanes at the core of its U.S. network for firefighters and other first responders, a bid to compete with AT&T Inc.'s plans for its own public-safety network.

AMC Objects to $10/Month MoviePass Plan

The nation's largest movie theater chain isn't ready to embrace a plan to bring Netflix-style subscription pricing to multiplexes.

Elliott Raises its Stake in BHP Billiton

Elliott Management Corp. Wednesday said it has increased its holding in BHP Billiton and signaled it backs the incoming chairman to act on the sweeping changes it has been seeking.

GM's Barra in Tight Spot Among Executives on Trump's Advisory Panels

Among the executives under pressure to step down from President Donald Trump's business-advisory councils, General Motors Co. Chief Executive Mary Barra may have more to lose than most.

CEOs Rethink Ties With White House

President Donald Trump's response to the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Va., has sparked soul-searching in U.S. corporate boardrooms over whether they should keep working closely with the White House.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Validates Another Credit-Card Company

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is increasingly betting on the growing credit-card industry.

Wells Fargo Names Former Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke to Chairman Role

Wells Fargo said Elizabeth Duke would replace its chairman, Stephen Sanger, on Jan. 1, making the former Federal Reserve governor the first woman to hold a top board role at one of the nation's largest banks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)