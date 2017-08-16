Moller-Maersk: cyberattack cost up to $300 million

The world's biggest container shipping line A.P. Moller-Maersk says the June cyberattack that paralyzed its core shipping business is estimated to have cost the company between $200 million and $300 million.

The Copenhagen-based group says the impact will first be reflected in third quarter results as revenue was mainly lost in July.

The company says the June 27 malware attack was distributed through Ukrainian accounting software with backdoors into the networks of users. It was contained the following day.

The group said its businesses "were significantly affected," but there was "no data breach or data loss."

It said its second-quarter loss came in at $264 million, against a profit a year earlier of $118 million. Revenue was $9.6 billion, down from $8.7 billion.