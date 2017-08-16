On Our Radar

Industrial Production Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 12 240K (16) 244K

0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Aug 16.0 (12) 19.5

0915 Industrial Production Jul +0.3% (23) +0.4%

0915 Capacity Utilization Jul 76.7% (18) 76.6%

1000 Leading Index Jul +0.3% (10) +0.6%

Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 94.5 (17) 93.4*

(Preliminary)

*End-July Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

