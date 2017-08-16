Energy Shares Down After Production Data - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers fell alongside oil futures as a reported increase in production eclipsed a hefty drop in oil supplies. The amount of oil in U.S. storage tanks fell by more than 8.9 million barrels last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, far outweighing market analysts' projections. But the EIA also reported that U.S. production rose to more than 9.5 million barrels a day, close to the 2015 peak.
