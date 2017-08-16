Corrections & Amplifications -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 16, 2017).

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in the second quarter sold 10.6 million shares of General Electric Co., a stake that was worth about $315 million as of March 31. A Business & Finance article on Tuesday about Berkshire's GE investment incorrectly said the value was as of June 30.

After cooking pork, the meat shouldn't be returned to a surface that has held raw meat. A recipe for grilled pork chops in Saturday's Off Duty section incorrectly suggested that cooked pork chops be returned to an unwashed pan that had held raw meat.

August 16, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)