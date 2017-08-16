Carlsberg First-Half Operating Profit Up 20%

Danish brewer Carlsberg's (CARL-A.KO) half-year operating profit before special items rose 20% to 4.13 billion Danish kroner ($652 million), beating analysts' forecasts of 3.84 billion kroner.

Revenue for the six months ended June was 31.77 billion kroner, below estimates of 32.29 billion kroner.

The company maintained its outlook for 2017 of mid-single-digit percentage growth in organic operating profit. Net profit rose 23% to 2.30 billion kroner, boosted by growth in Asia and improving margins in Western Europe.

August 16, 2017 01:46 ET (05:46 GMT)