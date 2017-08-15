On Our Radar

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 15

Springfield, IL Tue, Aug 15, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.0450-4.1950 30 Days DN 11.5 -25U to -10U UNCH

Soybeans 9.0325-9.0425 Spot DN 14 -21X to -20X UNCH

Soybeans 9.0325-9.0425 15-30 Days DN 14 -21X to -20X UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.2025-3.3525 Spot DN 7.5 -35U to -20U UNCH

Corn 3.2025-3.3525 15-30 Days DN 7.5 -35U to -20U UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.3525-3.4025 Spot DN 7.5 -20U to -15U UNCH

Corn 3.3525-3.3825 15-30 Days DN 7.5 -20U to -17U UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: July 2017

SRW Wheat 4.9603

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6953

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.5448

Soybeans (Spot) 9.6775

