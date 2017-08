Shares of tech companies rose as the sector regained some of its lost momentum.

American semiconductor-testing company Cohu recommended the U.S. government reject a deal for a Chinese company to purchase its competitor Xcerra, citing national-security concerns.

August 15, 2017 16:44 ET (20:44 GMT)