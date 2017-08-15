Oil Prices Lack Direction After Overnight Slide

Oil prices were mainly flat in London trading Tuesday, one day after

hitting a three-week low on data showing increased U.S. shale production

and a decline in Chinese refinery demand.

-- Brent crude futures--the global benchmark--hovered around $50.76 a

barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures oscillated around $47.64 a

barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

-- "Shale is still rising strongly," said Olivier Jakob, an oil analyst at

Petromatrix. Investors are questioning whether WTI can "move above $50,

with the capacity how it is in the U.S.," he said. However, the market is

relatively flat this morning because "there is nothing really new."

-- JBC Energy analysts predict higher crude exports out of the U.S. to "put

renewed pressure on crude markets in the rest of the Atlantic Basin."

