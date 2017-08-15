Health Premiums Would Rise 20% in 2018 If Subsidies Ended, CBO Says

Continue Reading Below

Premiums for middle-priced plans on ACA's individual market would climb by 20% in 2018 if the government halted the billions of dollars in payments to insurers under the health law, the Congressional Budget Office estimated.

Declines in Shares of Retailers Pressure U.S. Stocks

Retailers pressured U.S. stocks Tuesday, as a wave of quarterly reports disappointed investors.

Consumers Ramp Up Spending, But Risks Abound

American consumers ramped up spending last month, amid low unemployment, rising confidence and soaring stock prices. But a big chunk of that spending of late has been covered by debt.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed Minutes May Offer Clues on Start of Portfolio Wind-Down, Rate Rise Plans

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will release minutes from its July meeting, when it left interest rates unchanged and indicated it could begin shrinking its bond portfolio as soon as September.

U.K. Proposes Broad Customs Deal With EU After Brexit

The U.K. government proposed a customs arrangement with the European Union that it said would eliminate the need for border checks on imports and exports after Brexit.

Massachusetts Probes Retail Brokers Over Exchange Payments

Massachusetts is investigating whether retail brokerages hurt investors by routing orders to stock exchanges that pay them rebates, creating a potential conflict of interest, a top state official said.

Retail Headwinds Pose Little Risk to CMBS, REIT Investors

E-commerce growth has fueled retailer bankruptcies and store closures, but a report says it poses a marginal risk to commercial mortgage-backed securities and real estate investment trusts that are exposed to the retail industry because they tend to invest in strong properties

Iranian President Threatens to Back Out of Nuclear Deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened to revive his country's nuclear program if the U.S. continues to pile on sanctions, in a direct warning he is prepared to tear up a deal that set the stage for Iran's opening to the West.

Defaults Increase for 'Green' Loans

PACE loans are designed to help homeowners make eco-friendly upgrades to their homes. But the number of people defaulting on their payments is on the rise, according to tax data.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Asks SEC to Reject New Auditor Disclosure Rule

The business group is asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to block a new rule that would require auditors to tell investors more about what they find when they audit a company's books.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)