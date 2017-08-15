Germany's Economy Slows Unexpectedly

Germany's economy slowed unexpectedly in the second quarter, albeit only slightly and following a stronger-than-expected expansion at the start of the year.

Global Stocks Rise as North Korea Backs Off

Global stocks continued to rebound Tuesday, getting a fresh lift as North Korea pulled back its threat to attack Guam after days of heated rhetoric between Pyongyang and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Australia's Central Bank Continues to Warn of A$ Strength

Australia's central bank continues to warn that a rising Australian dollar would curtail hopes for stronger economic growth and higher inflation over time.

Fed's Dudley Expects Another Rate Rise This Year

New York Fed President William Dudley told the Associated Press that another rate rise is likely in 2017 and that expectations the central bank will start cutting the size of its balance sheet in September are reasonable.

Warren Buffett Cashes Out on GE, Cashing In on Crisis Loan

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is getting out of one of America's oldest companies: General Electric. Berkshire received most of the shares after the investor lent roughly $3 billion to GE in October 2008 during the depths of the financial crisis.

John Paulson Turns From Pharmaceutical Bets

John Paulson, the hedge-fund star of the financial crisis, decreased or sold off many of his bets on pharmaceutical companies in the second quarter, filings show.

U.K. Is Open to Temporary Customs Union With EU

The U.K. government will formally signal it is open to creating a temporary customs union with the EU after Brexit as it prepares for fresh talks on its separation from the bloc later this month.

Fed Paper Finds Natural Unemployment Rate Quite Steady Over Last Century

The level of unemployment that stands as the break-even point between rising and falling inflation has been "remarkably stable" over the last century, new research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco finds.

Oil Prices Drop to Three-Week Low

Oil prices fell to a three-week low on Monday, hurt by a stronger U.S. dollar and troubling signs of lower demand.

A Classic Case of Casino Capitalism

The stock selloff last Thursday amid tensions with North Korea highlights concerns over market volatility.

