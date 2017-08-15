Pemex Chief Took Bribes, Ex-Odebrecht Officials Say

Former officials of Brazilian construction firm say it gave $10 million in bribes to the head of Mexico's state-run oil firm Pemex, partly when he was helping President Enrique Peña Nieto get elected, according to documents and media reports.

Report Links North Korea Rocket Engines to Russia, Ukraine

The rocket engines North Korea has used in recent tests were probably acquired through illicit channels originating in Ukraine or Russia, where the complex rocket engine was designed, a Washington think tank wrote in a report Monday.

Oil Prices Drop to Three-Week Low

Oil prices fell to a three-week low on Monday, hurt by a stronger U.S. dollar and troubling signs of lower demand.

Foreign Solar Firms Gain Unexpected Support in Tariff Fight

An unusual alliance of green energy advocates and conservative free-trade organizations is clashing with U.S. solar-panel makers seeking trade tariffs on foreign rivals.

Global Oil Supply Grows on Higher OPEC Output Despite Deal

The global oil supply rose for a third consecutive month in July, even as the market continues to rebalance, the International Energy Agency said.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises by Three

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by three in the past week to 768, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

British Columbia Vows to Block Pipeline Expansion

The government of British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province, vowed to use every legal option to stop construction of Kinder Morgan Inc.'s planned expansion of a pipeline connecting the Alberta oil sands with the Pacific Coast.

Petrobras Net Profit Falls 68%

Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras, reported a decline in its second-quarter earnings amid lower sales and a higher tax bill.

OPEC Says Crude Output Rose in July

OPEC's crude-oil production rose further in July, in the latest sign the cartel's efforts to reduce output and drain a global supply glut are falling short.

Babcock & Wilcox Agrees to Buy Back Private-Equity Stake a Day Before 72% Plunge

A private-equity firm that three months ago took a 10% stake in power-generating company Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. struck a deal to sell its position back to the company, dodging by one day a 72% plunge in the stock.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)