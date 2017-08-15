Retailers Send Mixed Messages on the Sector's Health

Retailers navigating a rocky landscape didn't see a lot of clarity as Dick's Sporting Goods and Coach reported weak results while TJX Cos, and Home Depot posted strong quarterly saies.

Home Depot Lifts Guidance

Home Depot raised its outlook for the second time this year as it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

What's the Best Kind of Deal for Fiat Chrysler?

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles seems more likely to be broken up than sold to a Chinese company-and even a breakup is no sure bet.

Why Blackstone Is Betting $7 Billion on Natural Gas

Private-equity firm Blackstone is making one of its biggest bets on the growth of natural gas production, wagering that even if gas prices remain stuck at depressed levels, it can profit.

Air Berlin Files for Bankruptcy Protection After Biggest Investor Ends Support

Air Berlin, Germany's second-largest airline, said it had filed for bankruptcy protection and was in talks to sell part of its operations to larger rival Deutsche Lufthansa.

Dick's Sporting Goods Slides as Same-Store Sales Growth Weakens

Dick's Sporting Goods shares plunged in premarket trading as a key sales metric in its latest quarter fell short of expectations, leading the company to lower its forecast for annual earnings.

Uber Submits to Philippine Regulator Over One-Month Suspension

Uber said it would comply with a one-month suspension imposed by regulators in the Philippines after authorities rejected its appeal and threatened to arrest Uber drivers still on the road.

Ingram Micro to Invest $10 Million in Warehouse Automation Startup

HDS Global, the warehouse automation startup founded by entrepreneur Louis Borders, has lined up Ingram Micro as its first logistics customer.

Target Earnings: What to Watch

Target Corp. shareholders will be looking to see whether investments in its stores and house brands are resulting in market-share gains.

D'Oh! Domino's Delivery Can't Cope With France's Apostrophes

Domino's Pizza Enterprises thought its online delivery platform could be the pièce de résistance of a strategy to fire up sales in France. But it struggled to deal with the abundance of apostrophes.

