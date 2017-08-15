Elliott Raises its Stake in BHP Billiton

New York hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. said it now holds 5% of BHP Billiton Ltd.'s London-listed shares, which it says makes it well placed to monitor the resources giant's progress and hold it accountable for delivering results.

GM's Barra in Tight Spot Among Executives on Trump's Advisory Panels

Among the executives under pressure to step down from President Donald Trump's business-advisory councils, General Motors Co. Chief Executive Mary Barra may have more to lose than most.

CEOs Rethink Ties With White House

President Donald Trump's response to the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Va., has sparked soul-searching in U.S. corporate boardrooms over whether they should keep working closely with the White House.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Validates Another Credit-Card Company

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is increasingly betting on the growing credit-card industry.

AMC Objects to $10/Month MoviePass Plan

The nation's largest movie theater chain isn't ready to embrace a plan to bring Netflix-style subscription pricing to multiplexes.

Wells Fargo Names Former Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke to Chairman Role

Wells Fargo said Elizabeth Duke would replace its chairman, Stephen Sanger, on Jan. 1, making the former Federal Reserve governor the first woman to hold a top board role at one of the nation's largest banks.

Bill Gates Donates Billions in Stock to Foundation

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates handed over 64 million shares of the software giant to his foundation in June, a $4.68 billion donation based on current share prices that would rank as his most valuable to the organization in more than a decade.

JBS CEO May Oppose Calls to Step Down in Brazil

The CEO of Brazilian meat giant JBS signaled he may resist calls to step down even after admitting to participating in a multimillion-dollar scheme to bribe politicians and government officials.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Falls After Profit Miss

Advance Auto Parts' stock is on track to have its biggest single-day decline as a public company as the retailer on Tuesday dimmed its outlook on sales growth.

Verizon to Compete With AT&T for Public-Safety Customers

Verizon Communications Inc. said it is building dedicated lanes at the core of its U.S. network for firefighters and other first responders, a bid to compete with AT&T Inc.'s plans for its own public-safety network.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)