China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, August 15 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,081,722 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 - - - 12,710 12,710 0 0 46
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Sep-17 12,785 12,995 12,665 12,850 12,775 75 46,618 99,518
Oct-17 12,985 13,150 12,815 12,980 12,945 35 198 558
Nov-17 13,000 13,270 12,955 13,120 13,050 70 15,200 35,006
Jan-18 15,905 16,320 15,660 16,045 15,985 60 986,582 369,766
Mar-18 16,090 16,100 15,900 16,000 16,135 -135 10 140
Apr-18 - - - 16,035 16,035 0 0 58
May-18 16,185 16,600 15,950 16,330 16,285 45 33,106 44,646
Jun-18 16,300 16,420 16,300 16,360 16,320 40 4 70
Jul-18 16,600 16,600 16,600 16,600 16,805 -205 4 30
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 15, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)