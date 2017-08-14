USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 14

For the week ended Aug 13, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06
Idaho 5 4 12 15 27 28 40 36 16 17
Minn 1 1 2 2 10 12 60 63 27 22
Mont 46 35 17 28 26 28 8 7 3 2
ND 19 20 19 20 27 27 31 27 4 6
SD 41 41 34 34 17 17 7 7 1 1
Wash 4 2 19 17 41 38 34 40 2 3
6-state
avg 24 22 18 21 25 25 27 25 6 7
yr-ago 3 2 6 6 25 24 56 58 10 10
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
08/13 08/06 2016 Avg
Idaho 33 12 55 36
Minn 26 9 55 45
Mont 39 33 34 25
ND 36 16 41 31
SD 79 65 82 59
Wash 43 17 42 47
6-state
avg 40 24 45 35
