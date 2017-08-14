On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 14

For the week ended Aug 13, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06

Idaho 5 4 12 15 27 28 40 36 16 17

Minn 1 1 2 2 10 12 60 63 27 22

Mont 46 35 17 28 26 28 8 7 3 2

ND 19 20 19 20 27 27 31 27 4 6

SD 41 41 34 34 17 17 7 7 1 1

Wash 4 2 19 17 41 38 34 40 2 3

6-state

avg 24 22 18 21 25 25 27 25 6 7

yr-ago 3 2 6 6 25 24 56 58 10 10

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

08/13 08/06 2016 Avg

Idaho 33 12 55 36

Minn 26 9 55 45

Mont 39 33 34 25

ND 36 16 41 31

SD 79 65 82 59

Wash 43 17 42 47

6-state

avg 40 24 45 35

