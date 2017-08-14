Turnaround in Retail Sales Expected -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 Retail Sales Jul +0.4% (25) -0.2%
-- ex autos Jul +0.4% (24) -0.2%
0830 Import Prices Jul +0.0% (11) -0.2%
0830 NY Fed Empire St Mfg Svy Aug 10.3 (12) 9.8
1000 Business Inventories Jun +0.5% (13) +0.3%
1000 Housing Market Index Aug 65 (13) 64
Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Jul 1.22M (23) 1.215M
-- percent change Jul +0.4% +8.3%
0830 Building Permits Jul 1.25M (13) 1.25M
-- percent change Jul +0.0% +7.4%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 12 240K (16) 244K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Aug 16.0 (12) 19.5
0915 Industrial Production Jul +0.3% (23) +0.4%
0915 Capacity Utilization Jul 76.7% (18) 76.6%
1000 Leading Index Jul +0.3% (10) +0.6%
Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 94.5 (17) 93.4*
(Preliminary)
*End-July Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
August 14, 2017 14:16 ET (18:16 GMT)