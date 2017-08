Sirius Petroleum PLC (SRSP.LN) said Monday it will get $10 million from BP Oil International, a subsidiary of BP PLC (BP.LN), to sell 500,000 barrels of oil from the Ororo fields.

The payment is conditional on the Ororo field achieving a certain daily production, the company said.

August 14, 2017 02:49 ET (06:49 GMT)