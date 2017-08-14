U.S. Stocks Rise After Volatile Week

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stocks jumped Monday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day gain since April.

Fed's Dudley Expects Another Rate Rise This Year

New York Fed President William Dudley told the Associated Press that another rate rise is likely in 2017 and that expectations the central bank will start cutting the size of its balance sheet in September are reasonable.

A Classic Case of Casino Capitalism

The stock selloff last Thursday amid tensions with North Korea highlights concerns over market volatility.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Eurozone Factory Output Slides

Activity at the eurozone's factories, mines and utilities fell at its sharpest pace in 2017 during June, an indication that the economy may be settling down after an acceleration in growth during the first six months of the year.

Fed Paper Finds Natural Unemployment Rate Quite Steady Over Last Century

The level of unemployment that stands as the break-even point between rising and falling inflation has been "remarkably stable" over the last century, new research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco finds.

China Data Show a Slowdown as Debt Crackdown Takes Hold

Economic data out of China indicated a slowdown in July as Beijing's crackdown on property speculation and rising debt levels started to filter through into the world's second-largest economy.

Japan Posts 4.0% Annualized GDP Growth in April-June Quarter

Japan's economy grew more quickly than expected in the April-June quarter, with strong household spending driving the sixth straight quarter of growth under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Canada Wants to Make Nafta More 'Progressive'

Canada laid out its goals for a new North American Free Trade Agreement, pledging to press for additional environmental provisions and saying it won't budge on a dispute-settlement process that allows Canadian firms to challenge trade sanctions.

Oil Prices Drop to Three-Week Low

Oil prices fell to a three-week low on Monday, hurt by a stronger U.S. dollar and troubling signs of lower demand.

Gold Falls as Geopolitical Tensions Ease

Gold prices fell as the dollar edged higher from last week's lows and tensions between the U.S. and North Korea eased.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)