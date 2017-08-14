China Data Shows a Slowdown as Debt Crackdown Takes Hold

Continue Reading Below

Economic data out of China indicated a slowdown in July as Beijing's crackdown on property speculation and rising debt levels started to filter through into the world's second-largest economy.

Japan Posts 4.0% Annualized GDP Growth in April-June Quarter

Japan's economy grew more quickly than expected in the April-June quarter, with strong household spending driving the sixth straight quarter of growth under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Eurozone Factory Output Slides

Activity at the eurozone's factories, mines and utilities fell at its sharpest pace in 2017 during June, an indication that the economy may be settling down after an acceleration in growth during the first six months of the year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Global Shares Advance Following Recent Pullback

Global equity markets retraced some of last week's pullback, as robust Asian earnings and reduced fears of military conflict between the U.S. and North Korea lifted buying interest.

WSJ's Daily Shot: New Car Prices Decline Most Since the Great Recession

Oil Prices Pushed Lower by Strong Dollar

Crude prices fell, depressed by a strong dollar and concerns that reduced global appetite for crude might frustrate efforts by major producers to cut supply.

Gold Slips as U.S.-North Korea Tensions Ease

Gold prices fell as the dollar edged higher from last week's lows and tensions between the U.S. and North Korea eased.

Trump Chips Away at Postcrisis Wall Street Rules

Regulators in the Trump administration have started easing restrictions that were placed on Wall Street after the financial crisis. Several agencies are reviewing the Volcker rule and some regulators recently dropped a plan to restrict bonuses.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.K. Inflation, Fed and ECB Minutes

This week, Japan releases GDP data for the second quarter, consumer inflation figures for July are due from the U.K., and the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank both publish minutes from July policy meetings.

Dollar Weakness Could Provide Just the Boost the Sluggish U.S. Economy Needs

The slow-growing U.S. economy could use a tailwind and it's getting one in the form of a weaker dollar.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)