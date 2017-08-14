The Latest: UK cyber-expert given computer access

The Latest on the U.S. case against a British cybersecurity researcher accused of creating a malware program (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

A British cybersecurity researcher accused of creating malicious software to steal banking information has been granted computer access while his case is pending.

Marcus Hutchins pleaded not guilty on Monday during a brief hearing in Wisconsin federal court.

He and an unnamed co-defendant face charges of conspiring to commit computer fraud in the state and elsewhere. Authorities arrested the 23-year-old man Aug. 2 in the Las Vegas airport on his way home to Ilfracombe, England, after a cybersecurity convention.

The legal troubles Hutchins faces are a dramatic turnaround from the status of cybercrime-fighting hero he enjoyed four months ago when he found a "kill switch" that slowed the outbreak of WannaCry virus.

Hutchins has been granted computer access to perform work while his case is pending. It wasn't clear from Monday's brief hearing what that work would be.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for Oct. 17.

The indictment says the crimes happened from July 2014 to July 2015.

