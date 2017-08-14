China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, August 14 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 723,666 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 12,710 12,710 12,710 12,710 13,670 -960 2 46
Sep-17 12,870 12,890 12,665 12,775 12,935 -160 43,880 107,954
Oct-17 13,015 13,045 12,850 12,945 13,125 -180 60 592
Nov-17 13,125 13,160 12,955 13,050 13,185 -135 11,628 34,806
Jan-18 15,980 16,150 15,805 15,985 16,100 -115 645,622 350,486
Mar-18 16,100 16,250 16,060 16,135 16,010 125 28 140
Apr-18 - - - 16,035 16,035 0 0 58
May-18 16,220 16,435 16,105 16,285 16,330 -45 22,430 43,038
Jun-18 16,250 16,390 16,250 16,320 16,080 240 16 66
Jul-18 - - - 16,805 16,805 0 0 30
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
