China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, August 14 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 723,666 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-17 12,710 12,710 12,710 12,710 13,670 -960 2 46

Sep-17 12,870 12,890 12,665 12,775 12,935 -160 43,880 107,954

Oct-17 13,015 13,045 12,850 12,945 13,125 -180 60 592

Nov-17 13,125 13,160 12,955 13,050 13,185 -135 11,628 34,806

Jan-18 15,980 16,150 15,805 15,985 16,100 -115 645,622 350,486

Mar-18 16,100 16,250 16,060 16,135 16,010 125 28 140

Apr-18 - - - 16,035 16,035 0 0 58

May-18 16,220 16,435 16,105 16,285 16,330 -45 22,430 43,038

Jun-18 16,250 16,390 16,250 16,320 16,080 240 16 66

Jul-18 - - - 16,805 16,805 0 0 30

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

August 14, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)