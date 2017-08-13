U.S. Stocks Post Weekly Decline

U.S. stocks rose Friday but notched their biggest weekly loss in months, shaken by disappointing earnings results and an escalation of threats between the U.S. and North Korea.

U.S. Consumer Prices Rose Slightly in July

Inflation in the U.S. remained subdued in July, extending a slowdown this year.

Trump Warns North Korea U.S. Military 'Locked and Loaded'

President Trump warned that U.S. military resources were in place, "locked and loaded," should North Korea "act unwisely," as foreign leaders called on Washington and Pyongyang to end a cycle of rhetorical threats.

Trump's Fury Over North Korea Means Little for Stocks

U.S. markets have a long history of ignoring provocations from North Korea. Don't expect that to change now, even with the belligerent exchanges between the leaders of both countries.

Close to Nuclear War? These Four Markets Suggest Otherwise

Investors heard the threats hurled between the U.S. and North Korea this week and upheld a time-honored tradition: They panicked and sold stocks. But in other ways, financial markets didn't react the way many would expect.

Fed's Kaplan Says Interest Rates Are Appropriate for Now

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he wants to see clear signs of higher inflation before advocating for additional rate increases.

Kashkari Says Low Inflation Means Fed Has Luxury of Waiting to Raise Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Friday the central bank has the luxury of waiting to raise interest rates until inflation starts to move closer to its 2% target.

Global Oil Supply Grows on Higher OPEC Output Despite Deal

The global oil supply rose for a third consecutive month in July, even as the market continues to rebalance, the International Energy Agency said.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises by Three

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by three in the past week to 768, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Latest Hot Digital Coin Offering: $187 Million in One Hour for Filecoin

About two weeks after the Securities and Exchange Commission warned it would be patrolling the red-hot market for initial coin offerings, a giant new offering has landed.

August 13, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)