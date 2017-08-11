WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 11

WORLD LEADERS EXPRESS ALARM OVER U.S.-NORTH KOREA RHETORIC

World leaders expressed alarm over the escalating rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korea after President Trump said "military solutions" were "in place, locked and loaded" should Pyongyang "act unwisely."

GUAM, ACCUSTOMED TO WEATHERING STORMS, BRACES FOR THREAT OF MISSILES

With a missile defense system and long experience with destructive typhoons, the U.S. territory of Guam is prepared for North Korean threats, the governor said Friday.

U.S. BUILDS PRESENCE IN EUROPE, DESPITE 'AMERICA FIRST' RHETORIC

On the outskirts of a small town, the U.S. is spending $1 billion on what one general calls the most ambitious medical construction project the military has ever undertaken. The hospital sends a message, U.S. military officials say: Europe is a vital ally, even in the age of "America First."

VENEZUELA'S OUSTED ATTORNEY GENERAL PURSUES JUSTICE ON THE LAM

Luisa Ortega, fired by the Maduro government's handpicked parliament and banned from leaving the country, moves daily between the apartments of friends, all while continuing her corruption investigations of government officials and tracking alleged human-rights abuses.

EGGS CONTAMINATED WITH INSECTICIDE FOUND IN EU AND HONG KONG

Sixteen countries in Europe as well as Hong Kong received eggs contaminated with banned insecticide fipronil, the European Union's executive branch said Friday.

FBI SAYS ISIS USED EBAY TO SEND TERROR CASH TO U.S.

A recently unsealed FBI affidavit alleged that a global financial network run by a senior Islamic State official funneled money to an operative in the U.S. through fake eBay transactions.

KENYAN VOTE MONITORS FIND NO FRAUD, BUT CANDIDATE INSISTS OTHERWISE

International election monitors called Kenya's presidential election free and fair despite new allegations by the nation's opposition party that it was rigged.

ITALY SEES SIGNS OF MIGRANT TIDE TURNING

A sharp drop in the number of seaborne migrants arriving in Italy in the past month is raising hopes that the country-and Europe-may have turned the corner in its four-year migration crisis.

