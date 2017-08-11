Turnaround in Retail Sales Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 Retail Sales Jul +0.4% (12) -0.2%
-- ex autos Jul +0.4% (12) -0.2%
0830 Import Prices Jul +0.1% (4) -0.2%
0830 NY Fed Empire St Mfg Svy Aug 12.0 (6) 9.8
1000 Business Inventories Jun +0.4% (6) +0.3%
1000 Housing Market Index Aug 65 (6) 64
Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Jul 1.23M (10) 1.215M
-- percent change Jul +1.2% +8.3%
0830 Building Permits Jul 1.25M (7) 1.25M
-- percent change Jul +0.0% +7.4%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 12 240K (7) 244K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Aug 18.5 (6) 19.5
0915 Industrial Production Jul +0.3% (12) +0.4%
0915 Capacity Utilization Jul 76.8% (10) 76.6%
1000 Leading Index Jul +0.3% (6) +0.6%
Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 94.2 (7) 93.4*
(Preliminary)
*End-July Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
August 11, 2017 14:09 ET (18:09 GMT)