Turnaround in Retail Sales Expected -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 0830 Retail Sales Jul +0.4% (12) -0.2%

-- ex autos Jul +0.4% (12) -0.2%

0830 Import Prices Jul +0.1% (4) -0.2%

0830 NY Fed Empire St Mfg Svy Aug 12.0 (6) 9.8

1000 Business Inventories Jun +0.4% (6) +0.3%

1000 Housing Market Index Aug 65 (6) 64

Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Jul 1.23M (10) 1.215M

-- percent change Jul +1.2% +8.3%

0830 Building Permits Jul 1.25M (7) 1.25M

-- percent change Jul +0.0% +7.4%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 12 240K (7) 244K

0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Aug 18.5 (6) 19.5

0915 Industrial Production Jul +0.3% (12) +0.4%

0915 Capacity Utilization Jul 76.8% (10) 76.6%

1000 Leading Index Jul +0.3% (6) +0.6%

Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 94.2 (7) 93.4*

(Preliminary)

*End-July Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

August 11, 2017 14:09 ET (18:09 GMT)