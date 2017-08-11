Tesla Sets Terms on First-Ever Sale of Traditional Bonds

Continue Reading Below

Tesla finalized terms on its first-ever sale of traditional bonds, opening up a new path to raising cash as it pursues its ambitious effort to compete with more established auto makers.

Group of Uber Investors Pushes Back Against Benchmark Capital

A day after one of Uber Technologies' biggest shareholders filed a lawsuit to force former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick off the board, a group of other Uber shareholders is pushing back, another sign of the discord at the ride-hailing giant.

Lawyers Seek Another $1 Billion From GM Over Ignition-Switch Defect

Lawyers are alleging that General Motors is on the hook for an additional $1 billion to address claims stemming from faulty ignition switches, a move the car maker has called "ridiculous."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Store Closings Weigh on J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney posted a wider quarterly loss, as liquidation sales at stores it closed during the period weighed on the company's results.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Send Supercomputer to Space

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is reaching for the stars, sending the first commercial supercomputer into space for a yearlong experiment that could help make possible an eventual mission to Mars.

Hackers Access Hotel Networks, Targeting Travelers

Hackers matching the profile of a pro-Kremlin group managed to wrest at least partial control of wireless networks at several hotels across Europe last month, a cybersecurity firm said.

Amazon Forges Deal With Creator of 'The Walking Dead'

Robert Kirkman, creator of "The Walking Dead," will develop programming that will air exclusively on Amazon's streaming service.

Latest Hot Digital Coin Offering: $187 Million in One Hour for Filecoin

About two weeks after the Securities and Exchange Commission warned it would be patrolling the red-hot market for initial coin offerings, a giant new offering has landed.

Canadian Lender Callidus, Accused of Fraud By Whistleblowers, Posts Loss

Canadian alternative lender Callidus Capital, accused by whistleblowers of fraud, swung to a second-quarter loss.

Facebook Courts Video Makers for 'Watch' Tab With Financial Incentives

For the many digital publishers who have been shifting their focus to video content, Facebook's new "Watch" video platform is a sight for sore eyes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)