Lawyers Seek Another $1 Billion From GM Over Ignition-Switch Defect

Lawyers are alleging that General Motors is on the hook for an additional $1 billion to address claims stemming from faulty ignition switches, a move the car maker has called "ridiculous."

Store Closings Weigh on J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney posted a wider quarterly loss, as liquidation sales at stores it closed during the period weighed on the company's results.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Send Supercomputer to Space

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is reaching for the stars, sending the first commercial supercomputer into space for a yearlong experiment that could help make possible an eventual mission to Mars.

Hackers Access Hotel Networks, Targeting Travelers

Hackers matching the profile of a pro-Kremlin group managed to wrest at least partial control of wireless networks at several hotels across Europe last month, a cybersecurity firm said.

Amazon Forges Deal With Creator of 'The Walking Dead'

Robert Kirkman, creator of "The Walking Dead," will develop programming that will air exclusively on Amazon's streaming service.

Canadian Lender Callidus, Accused of Fraud By Whistleblowers, Posts Loss

Canadian alternative lender Callidus Capital, accused by whistleblowers of fraud, swung to a second-quarter loss.

Facebook Courts Video Makers for 'Watch' Tab With Financial Incentives

For the many digital publishers who have been shifting their focus to video content, Facebook's new "Watch" video platform is a sight for sore eyes.

Amazon, SoftBank Battle for One of Last Untapped Internet Markets

Amazon appears set to tangle with a formidable new adversary in India: Masayoshi Son, the brash billionaire who helms Japan's SoftBank Group. The prize: e-commerce superiority in one of the last great untapped internet economies.

Canada's Big Pension Funds Show Gains, Caution on Infrastructure

Two of Canada's biggest pension funds said strong global stock markets drove gains for the first part of the year. They cautioned, however, that efforts to diversify investments into areas like infrastructure are being complicated by competition and a lack of opportunities.

1MDB Makes Payment of $350 Million to Abu Dhabi's IPIC

Malaysia's troubled state-investment fund 1MDB said it had paid the equivalent of $350 million to Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co. after missing a pair of deadlines.

August 11, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)