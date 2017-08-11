Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown Refinery in Texas

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported emissions at its Baytown refinery near Houston, but said the event has ended and impact to production was minimal.

Continue Reading Below

"We expect to meet our contractual commitments," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. It said the emissions at the 560,000-barrel-a-day refinery happened Thursday, and lasted about one hour.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2017 22:09 ET (02:09 GMT)