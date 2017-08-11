Energy Down as IEA Says Global Oil Supplies Rise -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers fell after the International Energy Agency modified its long-term picture of oil demand. In its monthly report published Friday, the IEA said revisions to 2015 data saw it cut its global oil demand estimate by 330,000 barrels a day for 2015-2018. While demand growth in 2017 is ahead of IEA expectations, the international market monitor also noted that the global oil supply rose for a third consecutive month in July.
August 11, 2017 16:22 ET (20:22 GMT)