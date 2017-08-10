What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 10, 2017).

U.S. administration officials sought to keep pressure on North Korea to curb its nuclear ambitions while moving to lessen alarm sparked by Trump's threats.

A broad overhaul of the U.S. nuclear arsenal, under way for half a decade, is expected to cost as much as $1 trillion over 30 years.

North Korea released a Korean-Canadian pastor following a detention of more than two years.

Manafort's home was raided last month by FBI agents seeking material tied to foreign bank accounts and tax matters.

The administration must decide within weeks whether to continue funding ACA "navigators."

Trump criticized McConnell for failing to advance a health-care bill through the Republican-led Senate.

West Virginia's governor is seeking some $4.5 billion a year in federal funds to support Eastern coal.

A man suspected of ramming a car into a group of soldiers in a Paris suburb was shot and detained.

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned the captain of Mexico's national soccer team for allegedly acting as a frontman for a drug trafficker.

Eight officials associated with Venezuela's constituent assembly were hit with sanctions by the U.S.

Kenya's president held a big lead over his challenger in unofficial election results, but fraud allegations sparked protests.

