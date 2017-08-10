What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 10, 2017).

Worker productivity rose modestly last quarter but showed little sign of breaking out of the sluggish trend that has held back economic growth.

Permian Basin investors are questioning whether drillers in the oil field can keep production rising.

Canadian buyout firm Catalyst and its lending arm have been accused of fraud in whistleblower complaints.

Mylan cut its earnings forecast amid competition from generics and delays in launching key drugs.

Tesla is hoping the playbook that helped it raise billions from stock investors will work with its bond offering.

Vantiv is buying Worldpay for about $10.4 billion, forming a trans-Atlantic payment-processing giant.

The Labor Department is proposing to delay the fiduciary rule's compliance deadline by 18 months.

The Dow fell 36.64 points to 22048.70 as concerns over geopolitical risk rippled through global markets.

BofA is joining other big credit-card issuers in the premium-rewards card fray.

An ad-industry study found transparency issues in the production business.

Fox delivered a modest earnings beat, helped by higher ad and distribution fees for its cable channels.

Japan Display said it wouldn't rule out a partnership with a Chinese or Taiwanese firm to survive.

