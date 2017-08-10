Utilities Shares Rise on Weak Inflation Data - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose after weak inflation data stoked bets that the Federal Reserve would hold off on rate hikes. As a "bond proxy," the utilities sector is an area of the stock market where investors express a view on interest rates. The producer-price index for final demand, which measures changes in the prices that U.S. companies receive for their goods and services, decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in July from a month earlier, the Labor Department said Thursday.
August 10, 2017 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)