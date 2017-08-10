On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Aug 10

Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use

==============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Aug 10 prev Aug 10

==============================================================================

Area Million acres

Planted 50.2 50.2 45.7 45.7

Harvested 43.9 43.9 38.1 38.1

Bushels

Yield per harv. acre 52.6 52.6 46.2 45.6

Million Bushels

Beginning stocks 976 976 1,184 1,184

Production 2,310 2,310 1,760 1,739

Imports 118 118 140 150

Supply, total 3,403 3,403 3,084 3,074

Food 955 949 955 950

Seed 61 61 66 66

Feed and residual 148 154 150 150

Domestic, total 1,164 1,164 1,171 1,166

Exports 1,055 1,055 975 975

Use, total 2,219 2,219 2,146 2,141

Ending stocks 1,184 1,184 938 933

avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.89 3.89 4.40 - 5.20 4.40 - 5.20

==============================================================================

U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use

Year beginning Hard Hard Soft

June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total

==============================================================================

2016/2017 (estimated)

Beginning Stocks 446 272 157 74 28 976

Production 1,082 493 345 286 104 2,310

Supply, Total 1,532 807 535 367 162 3,403

Domestic Use 484 251 228 98 102 1,164

Exports 455 321 92 163 24 1,055

Use, Total 939 572 320 262 126 2,219

Ending Stocks, Total 593 235 215 105 36 1,184

2017/2018 (projected)

Beginning Stocks 593 235 215 105 36 1,184

Production 758 364 306 260 51 1,739

Supply, Total 1,358 667 543 375 130 3,074

Domestic Use 495 266 217 100 88 1,166

Exports 410 270 90 185 20 975

Use, Total 905 536 307 285 108 2,141

Ending Stocks, Total Aug 453 131 236 90 22 933

Ending Stocks, Total Jul 448 122 236 107 26 938

==============================================================================

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2017