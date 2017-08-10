USDA Crop Production: U.S. Wheat By Class - Aug 10

Wheat Production by Class: United States, 2016
Continue Reading Below
and Forecasted Aug 1, 2017
(Wheat class estimates are based on the latest available data
including both surveys and administrative data. The previous end-of-year
season class percentages are used throughout the forecast season for States
that do not have survey or administrative data available.)
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
=========================================================================
Crop 2016 2017
=========================================================================
1,000 bushels
Winter
Hard Red 1,081,690 758,372
Soft Red 345,230 306,118
Hard White 25,476 18,807
Soft White 219,136 203,836
Spring
Hard Red 493,125 364,210
Hard White 7,539 7,409
Soft White 33,363 29,935
Durum 104,116 50,535
Total 2,309,675 1,739,222
=========================================================================
Write to Kareema Clark at csstat@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 10, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)