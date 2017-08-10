On Our Radar

USDA Crop Production: U.S. Wheat By Class - Aug 10

Wheat Production by Class: United States, 2016

and Forecasted Aug 1, 2017

(Wheat class estimates are based on the latest available data

including both surveys and administrative data. The previous end-of-year

season class percentages are used throughout the forecast season for States

that do not have survey or administrative data available.)

=========================================================================

Crop 2016 2017

=========================================================================

1,000 bushels

Winter

Hard Red 1,081,690 758,372

Soft Red 345,230 306,118

Hard White 25,476 18,807

Soft White 219,136 203,836

Spring

Hard Red 493,125 364,210

Hard White 7,539 7,409

Soft White 33,363 29,935

Durum 104,116 50,535

Total 2,309,675 1,739,222

=========================================================================

August 10, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)