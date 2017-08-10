Romania OMV Petrom Posts RON592 Million Profit in Second Quarter -- Mediafax

BUCHAREST -(Dow Jones)- Romania's oil and gas company OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), controlled by Austria's OMV AG (OMV.VI), on Thursday reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of 592 million lei ($153.3 million) for the second quarter, news agency Mediafax reports.

Last year, OMV Petrom posted a net profit of RON1 billion from a loss of RON690 million in 2015, despite 10% drop in sales revenue.

