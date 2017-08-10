Oil Hits 11-Week High on U.S. Stock Draws

Oil futures rose on Thursday, building on overnight gains, after declines in U.S. crude inventories added to evidence that the world stock overhang is finally falling.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.6% to an 11-week high of $53.03 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. The Brent front-month contract traded at a premium to the second-month, a market configuration known as backwardation, indicating a tightening in supplies available for immediate delivery.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures gained 0.4% to trade at $49.76 a barrel.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 6.5 million barrels to 1.15 billion barrels in the week ended Aug. 4, according to the Energy Information Administration. Crude stocks typically decline during the summer season, but the size of recent draws has been larger than usual, according to S&P Global Platts.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has cut production since January, in collaboration with other producers including Russia, with the aim of shrinking global stocks to their five-year average. This follows more than three years of excess supply.

"We are seeing some stock draws and a return to backwardation, which is what OPEC was looking for, so the whole rebalancing is not done, but we are in the process, which you can see in the market structure," Olivier Jakob, head of energy consultancy Petromatrix, said.

OPEC will publish its monthly report on Thursday. The cartel's production is expected to have increased, due to rising output from Libya, in particular, which was exempt from the cuts.

"The big spanner in the works is the increase in production from Libya and Nigeria, which if that is maintained over the rest of the year, makes it unlikely that stocks will manage to fall all the way to the five-year average," Tom Pugh, commodities economist at consultancy Capital Economics, said.

Libya's average production has more than tripled in a year to 1 million barrels a day.

Investors are also nervous about escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, which has weighed on a broad range of commodities, except for "haven" assets like gold.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--rose 0.5% to $1.63 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $488.50 a metric ton, up $6.25 from the previous settlement.

