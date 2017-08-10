Dow Falls 205 Points as North Korea Tensions Persist

Continue Reading Below

The Dow industrials fell for a third straight session and had its biggest one-day decline since May 17, a pullback seen by some as overdue with indexes at highs and volatility near record lows.

WSJ Survey: Most Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Increase in December

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates once more in 2017 and three times in 2018, a view that matches the Fed's own projections.

U.S. Ran Nearly $43 Billion Budget Deficit in July

The U.S. government ran a $42.94 billion budget deficit in July, with an early-fall deadline looming for Congress to raise the federal borrowing limit and fund government operations for the coming fiscal year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed's Dudley Sees Continued Growth in U.S. Labor Market

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said he sees continued moderate growth in the U.S. labor market, but also pointed to problem areas such as sluggish wage growth.

Corn, Soybeans Tumble on Bumper Harvest Forecast

Corn and soybeans prices fell on forecasts for another bumper U.S. harvest, extending a yearslong glut that has hurt farmer incomes and helped pull down food prices.

Economists Split Over Drivers of Recent Low Inflation

About half of respondents to a WSJ survey agree with Fed leader Janet Yellen that recent weak inflation should prove temporary, but others say longer-lasting issues could be at play.

U.S. Producer Prices Unexpectedly Fall

A gauge of U.S. business prices fell in July for the first time in 11 months, suggesting nagging downward pressure on inflation.

U.S. Jobless Claims Inched Up Last Week

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week rose slightly but remained at historically low levels, a sign of continued strength in the U.S. economy.

OPEC Says Crude Output Rose in July

OPEC's crude-oil production rose further in July, in the latest sign the cartel's efforts to reduce output and drain a global supply glut are falling short.

Oil Pulls Back After Topping $50 a Barrel

Oil futures fell Thursday, pulling back after topping $50 a barrel as investors weighed evidence that the world stock overhang is finally falling against rising OPEC production.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)